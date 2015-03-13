Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Telling Content Manager what is Community content and what not

    Telling Content Manager what is Community content and what not

    Hi, I've bought a few add-ons from external vendors. Their installers place them in the Community folder, and consequently Content Manager doesn't warn you when updates are available, as opposed to what happens with what you buy from MSFS Marketplace.

    For that reason, I wonder if there's a way to tell Content Manager to consider both types the same way. I've tried simply moving them to the Official folder, but as one might expect, that doesn't work.

    Incidentally, some of those were included eventually in the Marketplace. Of course I wouldn't have bought them outside if I had known this. What do you think?

    Any replies welcome, thanks in advance.
    I can’t see them doing it, because if you have bought an addon elsewhere Microsoft Haven’t had their cut.

    I know what you mean about addons appearing in the Marketplace after you’ve already bought them elsewhere. I notice there are some aircraft in the Marketplace now which I have bought elsewhere. Like you, I would have hung on before purchasing if I’d have known.


    Regards
    Steve
    Add-ons from external vendors are usually updated long before the update becomes available on the Marketplace, so refer to the vendors website for info and links to the latest updates. This also applies to freeware.
    Tim Wright
