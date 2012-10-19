Thread: Laptop advice

Google "gaming laptop" and choose the cheapest one that meets or exceeds the recommended specifications:
Operating System: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
RAM: 16 GB RAM
Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 590
Hard drive: 150 GB available space
Sound: Sound card, speakers, or headset
Peripherals: Keyboard and mouse or compatible game controller (Xbox One Controller for Windows)
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks