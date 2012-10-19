Thread: Laptop advice

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Laptop advice

    shakinstevens50
    Laptop advice

    Can anyone suggest a laptop that will work well with 2020 please?
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Default

    Google "gaming laptop" and choose the cheapest one that meets or exceeds the recommended specifications:

    Operating System: Windows 10

    Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

    RAM: 16 GB RAM

    Video card: NVIDIA GTX 970 | AMD Radeon RX 590

    Hard drive: 150 GB available space

    Sound: Sound card, speakers, or headset

    Peripherals: Keyboard and mouse or compatible game controller (Xbox One Controller for Windows)
