Thread: Sudden CTD's within the last 24 hours

    I started getting CTD’s last night. I was up until the early hours removing addon aircraft...community folder... (even Ge Force Experience!) it became clear it was Leed/Bradford (EGNM) that was the problem, or rather my Orbx addon.

    Further investigations & it’s actually a problem with Bing Maps. There are several posts on the official forum regarding it, all of which have appeared within the last few hours. Some are saying the problem started when Microsoft’s servers went down on Thursday night. I think this is probably correct.
    I personally haven’t found a solution yet, other than to either disable Bing Maps within flight sim, or uninstall the Orbx scenery.
    Apparently though it’s not just affecting Orbx. It’s also affecting other addon scenery & airports.

    Maybe this is why Thursday’s update was postponed? I certainly hope they fix this soon.

    One of the posts regarding this...
    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...scenery/364649

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote
    Steve, I just did a circuit of LBA in the DR400 with no CTD. I haven't had the server issue, I wasn't running MSFS at the time it happened, but I am using mappamundi's terrain spike and coastline fixes: https://flightsim.to/discover?s=mapp...ags=0&author=0 maybe these would help?
    Reply With Quote
