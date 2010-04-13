Dear All,

I am an old FSX/P3D user who has just started to use FS2020.

I have to admit I am finding the "conversion training" rather difficult with keyboard shortcuts and views and so on being very different.

One thing I was very much looking forward to was being able to use multiplayer again. I have watched various Youtubes to explain about live players/all players and so on and how to set this up.

I can see on the world map where the other players aircraft are, but no information about the controller towers themselves, when they are open and so on.

So where are the tower controllers and how do you become one? Please help!

I have tried to search for this info online, but I just end up with info on "live players/all players" etc.

They can't have seriously forgotten about the ATC tower people with all this multiplayer fanfare?

Many thanks,

XS235