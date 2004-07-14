Thread: Cessna 172 Alternator Problem

Cessna 172 Alternator Problem
I fly the Cessna 172 with the standard (I suppose ancient) instruments-not the G1000 panel. I have noticed when I push the red battery and both white radio switches to the up position everything turns on. However, when I push the red alternator button to the up position it turns off the alternator. If I push that same red button to the down position the alternator turns on and charges. Is this correct or is it a bug or is it that I don't know what I'm talking about?
MSI Mag Z390 M/B, I7-9700K 4.7 Ghz, 32 GB 3200 DDR4 Ram, Nvidia RTX 2080 8GB Ram, 1 TB NVMe M.2 Drive, 850W P/S
