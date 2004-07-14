Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Cessna 172 Alternator Problem

    I fly the Cessna 172 with the standard (I suppose ancient) instruments-not the G1000 panel. I have noticed when I push the red battery and both white radio switches to the up position everything turns on. However, when I push the red alternator button to the up position it turns off the alternator. If I push that same red button to the down position the alternator turns on and charges. Is this correct or is it a bug or is it that I don't know what I'm talking about?
    Wonder if it has anything to do with this: http://www.sim-outhouse.com/sohforum...-in-Steam-C172
    I'm not exactly sure of the issue you're having. I just tried a cold dark start for the non-glass 172.

    Here is what happened:
    Battery switch ON
    Avionics Bus 1 & 2 ON
    AMP shows 30
    Then ALT on
    AMP shows 30

    You're getting a different outcome?
    Wonder if it has anything to do with this: http://www.sim-outhouse.com/sohforum...-in-Steam-C172
    That's it exactly. Thank you so much. I will give it a try.
    Here is what happened to me:
    Battery switch ON
    Avionics Bus 1 & 2 ON
    AMP shows +30
    Volts light on
    Then ALT on
    AMP shows -30
    Volts light off

    It looks backwards to me. I thought the AMP gauge needle should go up into the positive zone (0 to +60) when the alternator switch is on and charging with the Volts light turning off. Conversely, the needle should go down into the negative zone (0 to-60) when the alternator switch is off and not charging with the Volts warning light on.
    Hope that minor change makes all of the difference!
