Thread: Question for real pilots: traffic patterns?

Question for real pilots: traffic patterns?

    Question for real pilots: traffic patterns?

    I've been learning about traffic patterns and how they work. But here in MSFS land, we do a lot of crazy things that RL pilots typically cannot. On a whim I can fly to the Kingdom of Tonga (I might even be typing this out while on the way there), or land on a grass strip in the Alaskan wilderness.

    Given all the non-US and random wilderness flying we simmers engage in, how do real life pilots figure out when to use pattern landing and when not to? To be as real as possible, should simmers research the aviation laws of any country they are flying in to find out the requirements for that country? I wonder if there's an online guide for that.

    And what about bush pilots? I don't see that addressed in the FAA brochure I just looked at, other than to say that non-towered airports still require pattern landings.
    Flyguy51:

    When I took lessons in 87, it was explained to me that each airport or uncontrolled strip dictates the pattern depending on the prevailing winds to allow aircraft to takeoff and land into the wind. Completely uncontrolled strips in the wilderness or whatever have no information obviously so it’s up to the pilot to determine the wind direction by other means...moving trees, wind socks, smoke from chimneys, nearby weather reports, etc. I’m sure real present day pilots will chime in with more updated information.
