Thread: Navaids default to on

    rbunger
    Default Navaids default to on

    Is there a way to make navaids default to ON in fs2020
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Not yet unfortunately, maybe a future update will fix it.

    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
