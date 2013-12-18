Programming Buttons
In Settings, Controls, Buttons /Keys. Under the Event column there are 4 Events to chose from, " Select Item 1,2,3,4 " No actual events like Panel Lights etc... My question IS can these Events be programmed to have say the Taxi switch on the panel move, on/off ? or any other items not covered by default Events ?
Sorry if this has been covered. I looked and could not find a answer. Thanks !
FSX. As of now I have 3 laptops and a 40" TV. Saitek Pro Flight Control System. Am building a new rig and flight deck. Most likely going to MFS2020.
