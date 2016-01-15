Anyone Seen This Before?
There are two things, actually, I've never seen before.
The first is that I went into Airport Design Editor (ADE) to make a few slight modifications to an airport. As it turned out, FS9 really didn't like that (I know, now, never to do that again. haha). It crashed during the opening screen. I was 99% certain what caused it so I went back into ADE to fix the airport. FS9 then loaded with no problem, so I was right.
Now, here's what I've never seen before: when FS9 loaded, it created a new fs9.cfg file without any of my settings or keyboard assignments. Everything in the config file was default. Fortunately, I had a back up so I was able to delete the new one and revert back to my settings.
So, one of two things happened and I'm not sure which:
• Could ADE have tossed my fs9.cfg file, forcing FS to create a new one?
• Or is it possible that because my change to the airport caused FS to crash, FS deleted my fs9.cfg file and substituted it with the default?
I find both very unlikely. I doubt ADE would delete the fs9.cfg file since all it ever does is add BGL files to the Addon Scenery folder. But I also doubt the latter since I've had problems before where I futzed with something and FS wouldn't load. I'll fix it and go on, no problem.
I really don't know, tho.
The second thing I've never seen before is really weird and is related to something that has happened in the past, albeit rarely; maybe once or twice a year: when pressing the Num Lock button on my keyboard there's no tone (Micro$oft calls it Toggle Keys and you also hear it when pressing the Caps Lock and Scroll Lock keys). I'm not sure how it happens but I'll find System Sounds has been muted. I'm pretty certain it only ever happens when I'm running FS, too.
But here are the differences I've never seen before: it happened repeatedly (once again, the only app I had running was FS9) and Systems Sounds wasn't muted. Instead, the Toggle Keys option was unchecked. For some reason, it appears FS kept changing that setting, which is only accessible through the Control Panel > Ease of Access Center > Make the keyboard easier to use.
Anyone have any ideas?
