Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Msfs 2020 world update #3

  1. Today, 07:21 AM #1
    Miahflyer
    Miahflyer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    21

    Default Msfs 2020 world update #3

    Hi! most of knew that world update was scheduled for 11th February but till now (12/02/21 11.15am GMT) it has not happened
    When you start the sim the update automatically asks to be installed, I have checked the Microsoft Store and it's not there either
    hope Microsoft update their new date and time and Flightsim.com will learn
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:31 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,671

    Default

    They announced it yesterday on the flightsimulator.com forums: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/

    "World Update 3 is in its final polish phase and is now locked in for release on Tuesday, February 16th. The team is putting the finishing touches on all aspects of this massive update, and we appreciate your continued patience."

    What the Polish have got to do with it is a mystery!

    On second thought, in the UK if you want any job finishing properly and on time, only the Polish can do it!
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 07:49 AM.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:16 AM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    942

    Default

    I was on the official flight sim site for a couple of hours yesterday evening (as I think you were Tim) & getting logged out every two minutes due to the number of us on there LOL
    I was all good fun though

    Shame about the delay but hopefully it’ll mean there’ll be less bugs at the end of the day. Only problem for me is I won’t be able to install it until next Thursday due to work commitments 😫


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:18 AM #4
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    256

    Default

    #1 - I'm very glad to see Asobo continue the herculean efforts to make constant improvements to their offering.

    #2 - for those with slower internet, I note that this update is being called "Massive" so IMHO plan the download accordingly.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, 200 MBPS Xfinity internet, 31.5" curved monitor, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. It's not MSFS 2020, it's MSFS
    By Seanmo in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 09-15-2020, 06:58 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules