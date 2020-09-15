Thread: Msfs 2020 world update #3

They announced it yesterday on the flightsimulator.com forums: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/
"World Update 3 is in its final polish phase and is now locked in for release on Tuesday, February 16th. The team is putting the finishing touches on all aspects of this massive update, and we appreciate your continued patience."
What the Polish have got to do with it is a mystery!
On second thought, in the UK if you want any job finishing properly and on time, only the Polish can do it!
Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 07:49 AM.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks