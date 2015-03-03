Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Why doesn't auto pilot work (at times)?

    Default Why doesn't auto pilot work (at times)?

    I have noticed at least twice in the past that the auto pilot in the Beechcraft King Air didn't seem to work and it has just happened again.
    Here is the scenario -
    Flight plan loaded (via load/save)
    Flight plan verified in the G3000
    Approach loaded in the G3000 and visually verified
    On the auto pilot panel -
    FD set ON
    NAV set ON
    YD set ON
    Initial ALTitude set to 4500
    VS set to +800
    Take off
    Gear up
    Flaps up
    AP set ON (altitude at the time around 1000)
    The aircraft did NOT follow the flight plan and just headed around the same heading as the runway
    The altitude continued to climb past 4500 even though 4500 was set and AP was ON.
    I can't remember if I checked that the CDI was set to FMS but in the past I have never seen it set to anything else but FMS on startup.

    Am I doing something incorrect or is there a problem?
    John
    Did you check in the PFD to see what the autopilot info said? It should show there that AP in On, Alt is selected and GPS is used for navigation.

    Otherwise, it seems weird that it just didn’t work at all.
