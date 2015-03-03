Thread: Why doesn't auto pilot work (at times)?

Why doesn't auto pilot work (at times)?
I have noticed at least twice in the past that the auto pilot in the Beechcraft King Air didn't seem to work and it has just happened again.
Here is the scenario -
Flight plan loaded (via load/save)
Flight plan verified in the G3000
Approach loaded in the G3000 and visually verified
On the auto pilot panel -
FD set ON
NAV set ON
YD set ON
Initial ALTitude set to 4500
VS set to +800
Take off
Gear up
Flaps up
AP set ON (altitude at the time around 1000)
The aircraft did NOT follow the flight plan and just headed around the same heading as the runway
The altitude continued to climb past 4500 even though 4500 was set and AP was ON.
I can't remember if I checked that the CDI was set to FMS but in the past I have never seen it set to anything else but FMS on startup.
Am I doing something incorrect or is there a problem?
Last edited by jparnold; Today at 01:33 AM.
Reason: CDI set to FMS
John
M/B - Gigabyte Z390 UD CPU - Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz RAM - Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB Storage - 2 X 256MB SSD drives 1 X 500GB HDD
Windows 10 64bit Home Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
Bookmarks