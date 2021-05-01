Can I change the Cessna 172 skyhawk instrument panel?
I'm old fashioned. I don't like the default instrument panels in the Cessna Skyhawks (regular and the one with the "glass" panel). I find them confusing, not to mention too small to decipher in the sim, without zooming in on them, and even then I don't really understand them. I want a panel with a conventional localizer gauge, like the one in the 152. Is there a some way to select a different, more basic instrument panel in either one of these planes?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks