I'm old fashioned. I don't like the default instrument panels in the Cessna Skyhawks (regular and the one with the "glass" panel). I find them confusing, not to mention too small to decipher in the sim, without zooming in on them, and even then I don't really understand them. I want a panel with a conventional localizer gauge, like the one in the 152. Is there a some way to select a different, more basic instrument panel in either one of these planes?