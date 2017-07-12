Whats up guy's!
Know i asked this question before but, can't seem to slove this issue with, PHNL airport having no taxi lines.
Click image for larger version.  Name: PHNL NO LINES.JPG  Views: 2  Size: 159.9 KB  ID: 225318

Checked my addon scenry file nothing with PHNL is there however, i found a PHNL BGL in the global scenery folder.
Would love to satrt flying there again, how can i fix this problem?

Thanks