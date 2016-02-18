Thread: Servers down??

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Servers down??

    Hi there.
    Just checking to see if anyone else is having the same problem.
    Trying to start up flight sim and and Hangs on the "Checking Updates" screen.

    After about 3 mins it comes back and says

    "Error
    Access to the content servies is currently unavailable. Please ensure you have an active internet connection and try again later. Please visit https://Flightsimulator.zendesk.com for additional information"

    Im online and have great connection, upload/download speeds are over 75 each.

    I did add to things to my community folder and went back to remove them to try again but no luck. Same results.

    Any others in the same situation??

    Using MSFS purchased through Microsoft Store.
    Yes I'm having same the problem.
    Me too.
    World Update 3 is in its final polish phase and is now locked in for release on Tuesday, February 16th. The team is putting the finishing touches on all aspects of this massive update, and we appreciate your continued patience.
    Thought it was suppose to release Feb 11...If it's not ready it's not ready

    Mine hung on one of the splash screens the other day so exited out to restart and noticed Windows updates were waiting. After that MSFS loaded OK.
