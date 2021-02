Thread: Servers down??

Hi there.Just checking to see if anyone else is having the same problem.Trying to start up flight sim and and Hangs on the "Checking Updates" screen.After about 3 mins it comes back and says"ErrorAccess to the content servies is currently unavailable. Please ensure you have an active internet connection and try again later. Please visit https://Flightsimulator.zendesk.com for additional information"Im online and have great connection, upload/download speeds are over 75 each.I did add to things to my community folder and went back to remove them to try again but no luck. Same results.Any others in the same situation??Using MSFS purchased through Microsoft Store.