Please don't laugh!
Boeing 737-800 NG. I understand most of the X-Plane cockpit, and can get airborne (but not land!).
However, I am struggling with the FMC. Simbrief gives me a series of entries on a route but I don't understand them. If I fly from Birmingham UK, EGBB to Bristol UK EGGD which is a short hop, one of the suggested routes is
CPT2Y CPT BRI1C
Another is
DTY2Y DTYM605 SILVA M183 CPT BRI1C.

A more ambitious flight is from Bristol UK EGGD to Perpignan France LFMP.
EXMO1Z EXMOR N864 BHD N862 SKESO UN90 BASIK UN26 KORER UM616 USODA UM184 CNA UN863 SECHE UT24 GAI G36 ORBIL ORBIL2
I assumed that these designations referred to waypoints and I can find one or two on waypoint charts but other entries have me baffled.

Anyone help please? Google could not.