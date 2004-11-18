Thread: flying the Beechcraft Bonanza

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I had not done a flight sim in years and in January bought MSFS 2020 to run on a new-built PC. I have been learning to fly with the new system. I worked thru the Flight Training series for the light planes. Which was a very nice way to get started. I had the most trouble with landing and flying the traffic pattern. So I have got to where I am comfortable on the Cessna 152 and 172 and wanted to step up to next challenge. So I chose the Bonanza as a faster plane. Also I had seen on Youtube the story of the young pilot who did solo around the world in the Bonanza. The first flights were not good, but I am getting a better feel for it now. I have an observation and a question on this plane as modeled in MSFS. I make a landing approach and get lined up on a reasonable height and distance. And I have gear down and flaps going to full. As the speed drops below 80 kts, it seems to sink rapidly. And unless I am very quick on the throttle back up to 50 -60 % throttle, I am fighting stall warnings and sinking to the ground short of the runway. It seems like it does not glide down to a landing well at all.
    And the question. The Bonanza has an extra control for the engine power. It has a throttle like usual, then a second lever for 'RPM'. The checklist says to set it to max rpm. Is this or prop pitch or what? I did not see any explanation. I don't understand the relationship, and I don't know the keys for changing it in flight without having to zoom down to the lever to click on it. Any advice would be most helpful.
    A good observation. The real life Bonanza is a very clean airplane until you drop the gear, then the drag from the gear will slow you quickly. Add full flaps and you MUST carry quite a bit of power to maintain altitude, and even with a normal landing descent you need to carry power unless you want a very steep descent (nose way down, of course). Even the C-152 and C-172 with full flaps are fairly draggy, especially the earlier C-172 with a full 40º of flaps, but you can now appreciate why retractable landing gear is a big advantage for many aircraft.

    That extra control is, indeed, a propeller control. The throttle and prop controls together control the power setting. And as you have read, that prop control should be set full forward (max RPM) for takeoff and for landing. And normally when you are reducing power for climb you'll bring the throttle back to, say, 25" of manifold pressure and THEN bring the prop back to perhaps 2500 RPM for the climb.

    Once you've gotten near your destination and are ready to descend, you'll reduce power again for the descent, usually just reducing the throttle here (depending on the settings chosen for cruise), and as you level off you'll bring the throttle back up somewhat. However, during the before landing checklist you'll want to bring the prop back up to max RPM and just use the throttle from that point.

    The controllable pitch propeller (the Bonanza and most current aircraft use a constant speed propeller -- there are other types, though) has a governor that tries to keep a constant RPM regardless of the throttle setting, so you set the prop by the tachometer to whatever RPM is appropriate at the moment.

    As a kind of reference point for you, my F-33A Bonanza Pilot's Operating Manual shows a chart of power settings for cruise. This table is for standard conditions, that is, temp at sea level == 59º F, altimeter setting == 29.92, humidity 0%, temp decrease 3.5º F for every 1000 feet increase in altitude:

    ALT
    		 OAT* Engine Man. Fuel Flow TAS
    Feet
    		 Deg. F
    		 RPM
    		 Pressure
    		 GPH
    		 MPH
    SL 59 2500 24.4 15.4 188
    1000 55 2500 24.2 15.4 190
    2000 52 2500 23.8 15.4 192
    3000 48 2500 23.7 15.4 194
    4000 45 2500 23.5 15.4 195
    5000 41 2500 23.3 15.4 198
    6000 38 2500 23.0 15.4 199
    7000 34 2500 22.5 15.2 200
    8000 31 2500 21.7 14.5 199


    The above table is a portion of the table in the manual for 75% power (that's maximum continuous power for the F-33A), showing values for standard conditions through 8000 feet. Note the changes in temperature, manifold pressure (MP), and TAS as altitude increases. You can see the results of less drag at higher altitude. with the changes in TAS and, at 8000 feet a very noticeable drop in fuel flow, which also means it's no longer able to maintain 75% power. The chart also has entries for ISA (the sea level standard) plus and minus 38º F (20º C). There are also charts for 65%, 55% and 45% power settings, and they all go up through 15,000 feet.

    Hope this helps.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
