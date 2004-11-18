Thread: flying the Beechcraft Bonanza

I had not done a flight sim in years and in January bought MSFS 2020 to run on a new-built PC. I have been learning to fly with the new system. I worked thru the Flight Training series for the light planes. Which was a very nice way to get started. I had the most trouble with landing and flying the traffic pattern. So I have got to where I am comfortable on the Cessna 152 and 172 and wanted to step up to next challenge. So I chose the Bonanza as a faster plane. Also I had seen on Youtube the story of the young pilot who did solo around the world in the Bonanza. The first flights were not good, but I am getting a better feel for it now. I have an observation and a question on this plane as modeled in MSFS. I make a landing approach and get lined up on a reasonable height and distance. And I have gear down and flaps going to full. As the speed drops below 80 kts, it seems to sink rapidly. And unless I am very quick on the throttle back up to 50 -60 % throttle, I am fighting stall warnings and sinking to the ground short of the runway. It seems like it does not glide down to a landing well at all.
And the question. The Bonanza has an extra control for the engine power. It has a throttle like usual, then a second lever for 'RPM'. The checklist says to set it to max rpm. Is this or prop pitch or what? I did not see any explanation. I don't understand the relationship, and I don't know the keys for changing it in flight without having to zoom down to the lever to click on it. Any advice would be most helpful.
Bookmarks