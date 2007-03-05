Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: My New Favorite Fs2004 Aircraft!

  1. Today, 10:30 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    221

    Cool My New Favorite Fs2004 Aircraft!

    The Martin Torpedo Truck! This aircraft is fun to fly and packs a wallop!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Martin Torpedo Truck Near Hawaii.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 191.3 KB  ID: 225300  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Your favorite aircraft.......?You each gotta have one of your own favorite.
    By jay110299 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 37
    Last Post: 05-03-2007, 08:29 AM
  2. My Favorite Plane with Favorite Airliner + Edit
    By Mikeboy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-22-2004, 09:19 PM
  3. Some night shots of my favorite city in one of my favorite planes.
    By Wishmaster735 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-23-2003, 10:49 PM
  4. FS2004 and my new favorite airplane
    By joepilot4567 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-31-2003, 02:30 PM
  5. Who's Your Favorite Airline in your favorite airplane, at its home field?
    By FRL6600 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-23-2003, 03:20 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules