Thread: What's with MSFS's assisted landings?

What's with MSFS's assisted landings?
The assisted (bracketed) landing patterns in MSFS seem awfully tight. I find the crosswind and base legs cruelly short, and especially tough to manage in high-wing planes like the Cessna 152 and 172, in which banking conceals the runway. Trying to master these demanding patterns is good training, but point of fact, are actual landing patterns at real-life airports as tight as MS flight sim's?
