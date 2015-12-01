Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What's with MSFS's assisted landings?

  1. Today, 07:20 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    75

    Default What's with MSFS's assisted landings?

    The assisted (bracketed) landing patterns in MSFS seem awfully tight. I find the crosswind and base legs cruelly short, and especially tough to manage in high-wing planes like the Cessna 152 and 172, in which banking conceals the runway. Trying to master these demanding patterns is good training, but point of fact, are actual landing patterns at real-life airports as tight as MS flight sim's?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:37 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    78

    Default

    I just tried the KMRY landings you mentioned in "Where did you fly today" thread, in a 172. The brackets seem about right to me for location in that plane. As for speed, they are very slow I think. It says "Too Fast" if you enter downwind over 65knots which doesn't seem right to me.

    One thing I always find helpful for the traffic pattern is to put the heading bug on the runway heading. It gives me a good reference for the 90 degree heading changes in going through the pattern. It helps in the high wing planes when it's difficult to see if you're aligned 90 and 180 degrees to the runway for example.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Jato (jet assisted-take off)
    By gdr1944 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-30-2016, 12:54 PM
  2. Water assisted landings?
    By boomtisqwerty in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-12-2015, 08:51 PM
  3. Landings, oh landings!
    By Alexander2012 in forum FSX
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 02-28-2009, 03:52 PM
  4. Jet Assisted take-off
    By American in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-13-2008, 03:33 AM
  5. Landings, landings and more landings!
    By lewis in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-30-2003, 11:54 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules