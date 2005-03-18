Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Runways Not Supporting ILS

  Today, 05:50 PM
    pdmike
    pdmike
    Mar 2005
    Southern California
    Default Runways Not Supporting ILS

    An old problem (for me) revisited. I have found that most of the runways in FSX do not have ILS. They will be assigned an ILS frequency, but the plane will not respond to the localizer nor descend down the glide slope.

    Back when I first confronted this problem, I found that AFCAD could be used to fix the problem. I could go into AFCAD for the desired airport and set whatever runway I wanted to work with ILS. Sadly, my current version of AFCAD is so old, I can no longer activate it - something about a missing file with a horribly complicated fix which I am not willing to try.

    Is there a current version of AFCAD that I can download for use with FSX?

    If not, any thoughts on how to deal with the many runways in FSX that do not respond to ILS?
  Today, 07:02 PM
    lnuss
    lnuss
    Mar 2005
    Westminster, CO
    I have found that most of the runways in FSX do not have ILS. They will be assigned an ILS frequency, but the plane will not respond to the localizer nor descend down the glide slope.
    The first part of your statement is absolutely true, most runways do not have an ILS. But those runways do not have an ILS frequency assigned, either. Perhaps you are speaking of major airports such as O'Hare or JFK, in which case they usually do have both a frequency and an ILS, at least on one or two runways. Perhaps you could mention an airport or two which you find has a freq but no ILS, and perhaps we could help.

    Meantime, I don't think there has ever been an AFCAD for FSX (at least I don't recall one), but ADE has been around for FSX and for P3D for many years. It's more capable than AFCAD was, and can be found at: https://www.scruffyducksoftware.com/

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
