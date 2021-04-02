Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: When is 'activate approach' normally selected G3000

    Default When is 'activate approach' normally selected G3000

    Still learning how to program a flight plan and approach using the G3000.

    I have created a flightplan containing a few custom waypoints to create a scenic flight in my local area.

    When I load the flight plan and view it in the map view in the G3000 it displays all the legs correctly.
    If I select select an approach and the select LOAD all the legs are still displayed correctly.
    If I select ACTIVATE APPROACH many of the legs are changed and although the custom waypoints are still displayed the flight plan doesn't necessarily fly to each waypoint and so my scenic flight using autopilot is lost.
    Is this normal?

    I assume that approach in the real world is probably only activated by the pilot when near to the destination - about where does a pilot normally activate the approach? This is something I have not picked up on when watching video tutorials.

    Thanks
    John
    An ILS approach can begin 30 miles from the airport, that's why many of your waypoints disappear when you activate approach. It's useful to select some of the approaches on the world map for reference, because the flight paths are shown on the map. Some of them are bizarre to be honest!

