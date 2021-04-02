Thread: When is 'activate approach' normally selected G3000

An ILS approach can begin 30 miles from the airport, that's why many of your waypoints disappear when you activate approach. It's useful to select some of the approaches on the world map for reference, because the flight paths are shown on the map. Some of them are bizarre to be honest!
Sent from my KFDOWI using Tapatalk
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks