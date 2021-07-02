Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Flying Around NASA in the Cri-Cri

    Some shots in the Cri-Cri, one of my newer acquisitions for MSFS. NASA scenery freeware available at Flightsim.to

    Started a little late with the screenshots, but here is the NASA Vehicle Assembly Building. Dwarfs the Cri-Cri even from an Aerial Shot


    Leaving the Vehicle Assembly Building


    Approaching a launch pad with SpaceX Falcon Rocket in position at the ready for launch




    Approaching Kennedy Space Center


    Flying past Kennedy Space Center


    Getting ready to return to Vehicle Assembly Building and Space Shuttle Landing Strip


    On Final


    Sorry about no landing shots, maybe when they get their replay utility working


    Have a great day all!
    Great shots of as strange looking bird!
    It almost looks like someone expanded an RC aircraft.
    Right Bob? I have an affection for the odd and unusual for aircraft, so this HAD to be in my hangar. LOL It is an awesome little bird.
