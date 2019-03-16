Thread: The MAX is Back!

Last edited by BillD22; Today at 11:38 AM.
gezzus, well lets hope its safe
WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
Nice set! The exterior looks very nice.
Intel i-9 9900k @ 5.0 Ghz, EVGA 2080ti FTW3 11Gb, Corsair H115 PRO water cooler, Gigabyte Aorus Master motherboard, EVGA Super Nova 1000 watt G+ power supply, G.SKILL 64Gb ram @3800 MHz, HP EX 920 M.2 PCIe 3TB,Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks