Thread: The MAX is Back!

    Default The MAX is Back!

    The third party addons are starting to hit FS2020.

    Here are some quick and dirty shots of the new FS2020 B737-800MAX by Bredok3d. Not quite PMDG but pretty darn good!!

    The airplane is flying around Boeing Field (KBFI) in Seattle.

    [click on the shots for a full screen view]

    gezzus, well lets hope its safe
    Default

    Nice set! The exterior looks very nice.
