Surprised not to see a thread on this here as currently up to around 27 pages at Avsim.

So just wondered what the collective verdict is amongst the minds here? Is it a work of genius at a bargain price or is a mish mash kits of bits and pieces strapped together including utilising elements from Asobo/MS' own payware (787)?

The main reasons I'm holding off purchase are, 1. Need to know if it gets broken by each substantial update (as happens with FBW A320) the developer is willing and able to update it. 2. The whole enterprise is not going to come shuddering to a close with a cease and desist from MS and/or Asobo.