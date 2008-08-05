Hello.
I'm flying the Sperry version , not the one with the red/brown autopilot system .
I know that once the Sperry is activated( green light on ), that the elevator trim is controlled by the pitch control of the Sperry.
However, my problem is , at the start of the flight, I need to ensure the elevator is trimmed central. I have found climbing to 9000 and above very difficult in that I run out of puff, and stall
I fly with automixture. I know about MP and RPM, and I adjust soon after take off to Mp 36 and RPM 2250. I set the trim at 5-6 degrees.
( perhaps you can advise on cowl flap settings?)
Anyway, I took a look at outside view and found that after hitting the "alt hold" and getting so called level flight, that the attack angle of the plane was clearly too high. It wasn't "level"
This suggested that before flight I had too much up trim in when it should have been neutral trim.

Ominously, the big trim wheel in the plane doesn't seem to respond to inputs ( keyboard or mouse). I've tried using the plus/minus of the knob below
the trim dial. That shifts the line representing the plane up to level, but it doesn't seem to affect the flight characteristics.

Anyone able to assist please. It's pleasing to use the Sperry , but this trim issue is spoiling it.

Thanks