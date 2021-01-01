Thread: W.o.a.i.

I would love to see some real world traffic in fs2020.
I'm so tired of seeing those ugly ass AI planes that the sim use's
Were are you W.O.A.I? Anybody know if anyone is working on A.I traffic?
I too look forward to more realistic airline representation in the sim. I'd imagine someone will do it and it will take time.
Unless something has changed WOAI is a collection of pirated models. If that's still so you need to be aware of it. Use it if you must but doing so just encourages this kind of stuff.
