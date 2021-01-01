Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: W.o.a.i.

  Today, 09:10 PM
    waymon
    Default W.o.a.i.

    I would love to see some real world traffic in fs2020.
    I'm so tired of seeing those ugly ass AI planes that the sim use's
    Were are you W.O.A.I? Anybody know if anyone is working on A.I traffic?
  Today, 09:19 PM
    djfierce
    Default

    I too look forward to more realistic airline representation in the sim. I'd imagine someone will do it and it will take time.
    - James

  Today, 09:28 PM
    W2DR
    Default

    Unless something has changed WOAI is a collection of pirated models. If that's still so you need to be aware of it. Use it if you must but doing so just encourages this kind of stuff.
  Today, 09:37 PM
    waymon
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by W2DR View Post
    Unless something has changed WOAI is a collection of pirated models. If that's still so you need to be aware of it. Use it if you must but doing so just encourages this kind of stuff.
    I was under the impression that they got permission for all models used.
    I've never heard of anybody complaining of copyright infringements.
