After a discussion with the company about difficulties on FS2020 I tried to plug in through a 2.0 hub and then into the Razer15 3.0 USB and after that all the LEDs on the main controller are flashing. The company has not got back to me but I may be sending it back. Too bad as for years I used an older X52 with X-planes and had a fantastic time with it. But it does not seem so friendly in FS2020 worlds.
Has anyone had the flashing light s experience and also what other controllers might be functioning OK on Fs2020