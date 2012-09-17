Thread: Angwin 2O3 to Roseburg KRBG

Under the right wing is Pope Valley, and Angwin on the left side.
please see part 2
Last edited by djfierce; Today at 02:02 PM.
- James
Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
Mt. Shasta
Roseburg Speedway and County Fairgrounds. Hwy 99 underneath, and Interstate 5 off the left wing.
Typical Oregon weather.
Nice shots James!! And yes, that's pretty typical Oregon weather as well.
Michael
Hey thanks Michael!
Forum Rules
Bookmarks