Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Angwin 2O3 to Roseburg KRBG

  1. Today, 01:57 PM #1
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    378

    Default Angwin 2O3 to Roseburg KRBG

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 301.5 KB  ID: 225268

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 199.4 KB  ID: 225269

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 171.5 KB  ID: 225270

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 160.5 KB  ID: 225271

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 251.2 KB  ID: 225272

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 189.3 KB  ID: 225273
    Under the right wing is Pope Valley, and Angwin on the left side.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg6.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 181.0 KB  ID: 225274

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 312.5 KB  ID: 225275

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 304.0 KB  ID: 225276

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 318.3 KB  ID: 225277

    please see part 2
    Last edited by djfierce; Today at 02:02 PM.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:00 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    378

    Default

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 226.9 KB  ID: 225278
    Mt. Shasta

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 331.8 KB  ID: 225279

    Roseburg Speedway and County Fairgrounds. Hwy 99 underneath, and Interstate 5 off the left wing.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 212.8 KB  ID: 225280

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg13.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 282.2 KB  ID: 225281

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg14.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 183.8 KB  ID: 225282

    Click image for larger version.  Name: angwin-krbg15.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 233.4 KB  ID: 225283

    Typical Oregon weather.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:38 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    5,205

    Default

    Nice shots James!! And yes, that's pretty typical Oregon weather as well.

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:41 PM #4
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    378

    Default

    Hey thanks Michael!
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. KRBG to OR73
    By lifejogger in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 09-17-2012, 08:33 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules