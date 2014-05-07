Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: LIME to LIDE

    LIME to LIDE

    Bergamo Italy to Reggio Emelia Italy. This flight crosses the Po River Valley. Reggio Emelia was the home to the production of RE2001, RE2002, and RE2005 fighters of WWII.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: BergAP.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 257.5 KB  ID: 225262   Click image for larger version.  Name: BergTO.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 354.3 KB  ID: 225263   Click image for larger version.  Name: BergClimb.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 310.7 KB  ID: 225264  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: BergCruise.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 266.5 KB  ID: 225265   Click image for larger version.  Name: Po Valley.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 259.0 KB  ID: 225266   Click image for larger version.  Name: Reggio.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 335.5 KB  ID: 225267  

    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
