On every take off the rudder is locked almost full left so the plane goes round in circles to the left. I cannot control it with trim and cannot seem to find a place to recalibrate to overcome and negate this rudder setting. Doing it from device under control panel does not recalibrate it properly and the problem recurs. If anyone has experienced this and has a solution I will be very happy. I have contacted Saitek as well. There seem to ne some problems on the MFD LCD display using Windows 10 and my Razer15 Laptop. They suggested using a USB2.0 instead of 3.0 but the Razer only has 3.0.