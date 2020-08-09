What is the difference between a .PLN and .FLT flightplan
I have noticed that when a flight plan is saved it creates both a .PLN and .FLT file whereas 3rd party flight planners only seem to create a .PLN file.
I have noticed one difference between the two and that is -
Loading a .FLT flight plan has the SAME departure runway as was when the flightplan was saved and it displays in a 'window' Free Flight, Departure runways, Runway length, runway elevation whereas
Loading a .PLN flight plan appears to set the departure runway according to the current weather.
I have found on the FS2020 web site the following -
The flight plan file (.PLN file) contains only navigation instructions, nothing else.
The .FLT file contains the .PLN file navigation instructions but also all other variables like aircraft type, weather, time etc.
Are there any other differences? And what is the 'criteria' for loading one or the other?
Thanks
John
