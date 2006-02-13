Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fs2004 Splash Screen!

    CTarana45
    Default Fs2004 Splash Screen!

    I installed an aircraft and it overwrote my Factory Digi-splash file! Only french versions were in the aircraft's folder!

    If anyone the file(s) backed up let me know!

    Christopher Tarana

    Fixed! MSGame3.Cab had the files! I've saved all those files to a separate folder!
    Skywatcher12
    I know I did put the original in my 2nd interface pack if you don't find it elsewhere. Just search my name in the library.
    Mark Daniels
