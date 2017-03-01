Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fatal Error Fix?

  1. Today, 05:32 PM #1
    pdmike's Avatar
    pdmike
    pdmike is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Southern California
    Posts
    711

    Default Fatal Error Fix?

    I am running FSX in Windows 7. I keep getting the Fatal Error. Is there a reliable fix for this?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:45 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,186

    Default

    It all depends on what the "Faulting Module" is!

    Control Panel-> Administrative Tools-> Event Viewer, select Custom Views-> Administrative Events.
    One of the listed events will be for your CTD. The "Faulting Module" should point to the problem area.

    Tell us what the Faulting Module is! That will point us in the direction of the proper error, aiding in troubleshooting

    BELOW IS A SAMPLE OF WHAT YOU MIGHT SEE!\cf0\b0\fs20\par

    General Tab:
    Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.61637.0, time stamp: 0x46fadb14
    \cf1\b Faulting module name: This is what we need to Know!
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x0000ee3a
    Faulting process id: 0x748
    Faulting application start time: 0x01ce0253dc4b69d4
    Faulting application path: R:\\FSX\\fsx.exe
    Faulting module path: R:\\FSX\\window.dll
    Report Id: 9caf77b4-6e50-11e2-8570-3085a99825d1

    If there is not one listed:
    Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000,
    you will need to do as previously noted


    No Faulting Module? ->
    Remove all of the add-ons, and test the sim. If it works OK, then reinstall them one at a time and test.
    Be sure to test each thoroughly before moving on to the next
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Windows 10 and FSX Fatal Error Message - Is there a fix ?
    By Roterhead in forum FSX
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 01-03-2017, 03:40 AM
  2. FSX Fatal error, No fix...
    By omgitssnowing in forum FSX
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 08-08-2014, 04:55 PM
  3. FATAL ERROR |fix finally found!|
    By kushal1998 in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-08-2014, 02:15 PM
  4. FIX - Fatal Error (crashing after splash screen) (WIN7-64bit)
    By augustodg in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-24-2014, 10:12 PM
  5. FATAL ERROR FIX?! Getting desperate.
    By fisken97 in forum FSX
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-02-2013, 12:04 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules