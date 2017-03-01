Thread: Fatal Error Fix?

I am running FSX in Windows 7. I keep getting the Fatal Error. Is there a reliable fix for this?
It all depends on what the "Faulting Module" is!
Control Panel-> Administrative Tools-> Event Viewer, select Custom Views-> Administrative Events.
One of the listed events will be for your CTD. The "Faulting Module" should point to the problem area.
Tell us what the Faulting Module is! That will point us in the direction of the proper error, aiding in troubleshooting
General Tab:
Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.61637.0, time stamp: 0x46fadb14
\cf1\b Faulting module name: This is what we need to Know!
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x0000ee3a
Faulting process id: 0x748
Faulting application start time: 0x01ce0253dc4b69d4
Faulting application path: R:\\FSX\\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: R:\\FSX\\window.dll
Report Id: 9caf77b4-6e50-11e2-8570-3085a99825d1
If there is not one listed:
Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000,
you will need to do as previously noted
No Faulting Module? ->
Remove all of the add-ons, and test the sim. If it works OK, then reinstall them one at a time and test.
Be sure to test each thoroughly before moving on to the next
