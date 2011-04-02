Hi,

Just wondered if any of you guys know where I can find the base model
for the FSP/PAI Dash 8 100/200 Series Paint Kit, I have the blank
texture kit, but have not been able to find the aircraft model itself , and
I know that Project AI no longer exist.

If this is not available, does anyone know of an alternative AI Dash 8 100/200,
as I need to get some AI paints done a bit sharpish and have posted in the
painters workshop also,

Cheers in advance for any help,

Richard