Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Where are the nameplates?

  1. Today, 04:09 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    71

    Default Where are the nameplates?

    I've selected "show traffic nameplates," but I never see any, even when ATC is warning me of another plane in my vicinity and asking me to acknowledge that I've seen them. For that matter, I've practiced landing at my local muni airport, I've only seen one AI plane landing there. (I've set traffic density to 50 percent.) Anyway, why isn't the sim showing me nameplates?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:10 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    77

    Default

    You might check for these settings, it's how I've got it set up and I see the nameplates and traffic:

    Options/General/Traffic/Aircraft Traffic Type = "Real-Time Online"
    In flight planner under Flight Conditions: Multiplayer = "Live Players". Air Traffic = "Live Traffic"

    Does that help?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:14 PM #3
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    71

    Cool

    Quote Originally Posted by Cavulife View Post
    You might check for these settings, it's how I've got it set up and I see the nameplates and traffic:

    Options/General/Traffic/Aircraft Traffic Type = "Real-Time Online"
    In flight planner under Flight Conditions: Multiplayer = "Live Players". Air Traffic = "Live Traffic"

    Does that help?
    I'll try it and see, although I'm nervous about other people seeing me at this point on my learning curve.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:27 PM #4
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    50

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Aptosflier View Post
    I'll try it and see, although I'm nervous about other people seeing me at this point on my learning curve.
    You may just want to set it to "all players" to maximize how many other users are visible.

    Also, just an observation: it's pretty tough to actually observe how another player is flying. I'm too busy concentrating on my own plane. I would have to sit and stare at a runway doing nothing to actually watch another user's plane fly in and land. I don't think it's common for people to do that, unless you are specifically flying with other people as a group in the same direction.
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules