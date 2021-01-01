Thread: Where are the nameplates?

Where are the nameplates?
I've selected "show traffic nameplates," but I never see any, even when ATC is warning me of another plane in my vicinity and asking me to acknowledge that I've seen them. For that matter, I've practiced landing at my local muni airport, I've only seen one AI plane landing there. (I've set traffic density to 50 percent.) Anyway, why isn't the sim showing me nameplates?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
