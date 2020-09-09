Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Nhadrian Mod V5.2.0 for Carenado C152 II

  1. Today, 07:19 AM #1
    KiloAlphaMike
    KiloAlphaMike is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2014
    Location
    Codroipo (UD), Italy.
    Posts
    3

    Default Nhadrian Mod V5.2.0 for Carenado C152 II

    I made a video featuring a flight with the outstanding Nhadrian Mod V5.2.0 for the Carenado Cessna 152 II. Enjoy!

    Last edited by KiloAlphaMike; Today at 07:24 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MSFS 2020 C152 mod Stalls and Spins and Smoke!
    By joelyshmoley in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-09-2020, 10:45 PM
  2. Carenado V35/Carenado C152 in P3D v.3?
    By Republic DC-9 in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-18-2016, 11:25 AM
  3. Carenado C152 II repaint requests - FS2004
    By cys in forum Painter's Workshop
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-24-2013, 03:32 PM
  4. Carenado c152 ii fsx
    By Joefsxpilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-16-2012, 02:42 PM
  5. Carenado C152 II too slow?
    By jgf in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-14-2010, 01:46 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules