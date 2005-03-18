Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: GS3000 - how to include a STAR

    Default GS3000 - how to include a STAR

    I am wondering the correct method of creating a flight plan externally from FS2020 to later be loaded and approach added.
    Should the flight plan ONLY contain waypoints between the departure and arrival airports and NOT any manually added waypoints to allow the aircraft to join the airport circuit with downwind leg, base leg etc and then allow the G3000 to add a selected approach?

    Also if I select the ILS approach (instead of leaving it at automatic) my flightplan approach is replaced with what I consider a strange approach - refer the following images - the first shows the approach when ILS approach is selected, the second image shows the approach from my loaded flight plan with approach left as automatic. Should the approach be set to automatic and adding an approach using the G3000? Is that the correct method?
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: ybthysri ils 28-z.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 146.2 KB  ID: 225242   Click image for larger version.  Name: ybthysri ils automatic.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 142.1 KB  ID: 225243  
    Last edited by jparnold; Today at 04:49 AM. Reason: major change to most of it.
