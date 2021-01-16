Hi all,

A peculiar thing has been happening to the last few legs of my bushtrip, and I'm wondering if someone else has seen this. I can complete a leg and continue with the next leg without a problem. But, it seems that some part of the sim isn't picking up on my progress. See the attached screenshot.

In the screenshot abve, note how legs 9 and 10 have checkmarks in the status column (circled in green), but legs 11 and 12 (circled in orange) does not. Like I said previously, I've completed these legs and can even choose to continue with leg 13...

This in inteself doesn't bother me too much, but I'd like to have the sim log that I completed the tip, once I've done so. Has anyone else experienced this? If so, and if you've completed the affected trip, did the sim log the completed trip?

Thanks!