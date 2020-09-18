Thread: MSFS 2020 HAm Radio DMR Talk Group

For all Ham Radio nutters, I have started a new Talk Group on TGIF prime network, it is TG 787 (of course) and is available to all licensed Ham Radio operators with DMR access, if you have never used Prime.TGIF it is fairly simple and there are online helps to get there, I can be found often on 2350 TGIF prime or Brandmeister 2350 and can always switch over to 787 TGIF Prime for a more concentrated chat.
I am guessing a fair few hams are into Flightsimming. For more info can get me jrdale"at"netidea.com
