Thread: FS 2020 Will not run

    bruceckemp
    Default FS 2020 Will not run

    Just downloaded FS 2020 on a brand new Dell computer, says it does not meet requirements and crashes. Am I sol?
    inky160
    brand new Dell computer
    Need more info on your Dell system.
    I would say if you ordered something like the Dell XPS 8940 with a 16GB RTX graphics card, 1TB SSD drive and 32 Gb memory you should be good to go. The power supply must be 500W or better.

    Ron
