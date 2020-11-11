Thread: A320 High Crosswind Landing

In these FS2020 shots an Azores Airlines A320 is landing at Santa Maria Airport (LPAZ) on the island of Santa Maria in the Azores using the real world weather for LPAZ today.
[Click on the shots for a full screen view]
Cleared to land on Runway 36. The tower reports the wind at 310/21 knots giving us a pretty good left crosswind. Checking our POH we see the A320 crosswind limit is 33 knots so should be no problem.
Blowing from left to right in these shots the wind requires a 5-10 degree crab to the left all the way down to just before touchdown to keep our ground path lined up with the runway. In the landing gear shot you can see the windsock standing straight out as we're about to touchdown. At this point we'll take out the crab and put the nose on the centerline as we touch down.
Touchdown and correcting to the right to follow centerline.
Spoilers and reversers deployed.
Welcome to beautiful Santa Maria!
