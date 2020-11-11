Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A320 High Crosswind Landing

  1. Today, 05:59 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,797

    Default A320 High Crosswind Landing

    In these FS2020 shots an Azores Airlines A320 is landing at Santa Maria Airport (LPAZ) on the island of Santa Maria in the Azores using the real world weather for LPAZ today.

    [Click on the shots for a full screen view]

    Cleared to land on Runway 36. The tower reports the wind at 310/21 knots giving us a pretty good left crosswind. Checking our POH we see the A320 crosswind limit is 33 knots so should be no problem.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP1.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 234.3 KB  ID: 225221

    Blowing from left to right in these shots the wind requires a 5-10 degree crab to the left all the way down to just before touchdown to keep our ground path lined up with the runway. In the landing gear shot you can see the windsock standing straight out as we're about to touchdown. At this point we'll take out the crab and put the nose on the centerline as we touch down.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 221.0 KB  ID: 225222

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 241.6 KB  ID: 225223

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 209.5 KB  ID: 225224

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP5.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 281.3 KB  ID: 225225

    Touchdown and correcting to the right to follow centerline.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 165.7 KB  ID: 225226

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 346.1 KB  ID: 225227

    Spoilers and reversers deployed.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 164.0 KB  ID: 225228

    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 190.9 KB  ID: 225229

    Welcome to beautiful Santa Maria!
    Click image for larger version.  Name: LP10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 191.5 KB  ID: 225230
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 06:05 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:14 PM #2
    djfierce
    djfierce is online now Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    372

    Default

    Beautiful camera work Bill! Love crabbing, though I'm not all that great at it yet.
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Crosswind landing A320 Neo Lufthansa (D-AIJA)
    By antiguogrumete in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-11-2020, 08:41 AM
  2. FSX Vueling crosswind Landing Barcelona El Prat A320-216
    By wolfbaron in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-25-2015, 05:23 PM
  3. FSX KLM Boeing 777 200LR landing in Netherlands Amsterdam crosswind with high condens
    By airsangel in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-01-2015, 07:28 PM
  4. Fsx Realism Thomas Cook Scandinavia Airbus A320 Crosswind Landing At Billund EKBI
    By airsangel in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-06-2012, 02:50 PM
  5. wingtip strike during crosswind landing A320
    By bstolle in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 132
    Last Post: 03-08-2008, 02:36 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules