I am flying the Airbus 319. I want to set the trim for takeoff. I know that the 7 key moves the trim down and the 1 key moves the trim up. But I want to make a certain numerical setting on the trim wheel itself. I don't know how to do that.

I can go to a Virtual Cabin view and I can view the trim wheel, but it's just a view. You can't move the trim wheel or do anything with it.

How can I set the trim wheel to a certain numerical setting and view what I have done, so I can actually see the setting on the trim wheel?