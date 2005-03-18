Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Let it snow!

  1. Today, 04:50 PM #1
    Michaelt
    Michaelt is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    20

    Default Let it snow!

    Big snowstorm in New England today. Flew Boston (KBOS) to Burlington, VT (KBTV). Live weather in Boston underrepresented the snow but did have some snow cover and some snow flakes falling which was great. The real thrill was coming out the clouds a few miles from KBTV with very realistic snow cover - ground, roads, trees and the airport! Very cool!!! Nicely done Asobo!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:24 PM #2
    KiloWatt
    KiloWatt is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Location
    Toronto
    Posts
    60

    Default

    Screenshots, or it didnt' happen...

    Bet yes, it looks breathtaking. When it works.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Let it snow!
    By kiddingme in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-23-2011, 08:34 PM
  2. Snow snow snow
    By rlambert93 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-27-2010, 03:05 PM
  3. Let it snow..!! .....KBOS
    By Tallguy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:31 AM
  4. Let it snow!
    By Mikel05 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-27-2002, 07:49 PM
  5. Real Weather: To Snow Or Not To Snow?
    By Bombardier in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-12-2002, 08:05 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules