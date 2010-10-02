Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Out of the Snow to the Super Bowl

    engine70
    Default Out of the Snow to the Super Bowl

    I took a break from private jet flying to do some airliner flying this morning. Today's flight takes us from a snowy Philadelphia to the home of the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay. Let's get going!

    Loaded up and waiting on the pushback tug to get us on our way


    Passengers are listening to the safety announcement as the engines come to life. How incredible are those water effects on the window?


    Heading out to runway 9L. Good thing we put the snow tires on this morning


    We broke out pretty quick on our climb to FL360


    The clouds finally started to break up a bit as were cruising over South Carolina


    The weather didn't match the real world weather at all, but at least it provided us a nice view as we descended into the Tampa area 2.5 hours later


    Level at 3,000 over St. Pete International


    Passing Tropicana Field and Albert Whitted Airport getting ready to intercept the ILS for 1L


    Short final for 1L


    The weather finally settled in as we reached the gate. Welcome to Tampa Bay, enjoy the "big game!"
    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Nice set! Nothing more than what I would expect of your shots!
    NMLW
    Beautiful shots of your flight to Tampa Chris. A good narrative as well.
    Larry
    Rupert
    Great shots and narrative. And certainly more favorable weather upon arrival!

    Michael
