Thread: Out of the Snow to the Super Bowl

I took a break from private jet flying to do some airliner flying this morning. Today's flight takes us from a snowy Philadelphia to the home of the Super Bowl, Tampa Bay. Let's get going!
Loaded up and waiting on the pushback tug to get us on our way
Passengers are listening to the safety announcement as the engines come to life. How incredible are those water effects on the window?
Heading out to runway 9L. Good thing we put the snow tires on this morning
We broke out pretty quick on our climb to FL360
The clouds finally started to break up a bit as were cruising over South Carolina
The weather didn't match the real world weather at all, but at least it provided us a nice view as we descended into the Tampa area 2.5 hours later
Level at 3,000 over St. Pete International
Passing Tropicana Field and Albert Whitted Airport getting ready to intercept the ILS for 1L
Short final for 1L
The weather finally settled in as we reached the gate. Welcome to Tampa Bay, enjoy the "big game!"
