Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Space Shuttle Discovery

  1. Today, 01:40 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    216

    Cool Space Shuttle Discovery

    A Spanish author came up with this Excellent model for Fs9!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Fs2004 Space Shuttle Discovery At Skid Pad.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 206.5 KB  ID: 225208  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. The Shuttle Shuttle
    By BillD22 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-19-2016, 06:29 PM
  2. Space Shuttle Discovery at Udvar Hazy
    By alexf in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 10-16-2012, 04:18 PM
  3. Space Shuttle Discovery - The Fisheye shots
    By alexf in forum Real Aviation Photos & Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-06-2012, 10:43 PM
  4. NASA (Space Shuttle "Discovery")
    By Menemeth in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-14-2010, 12:10 PM
  5. Space Shuttle Discovery
    By USMarineVetNJ in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-20-2002, 03:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules