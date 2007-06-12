Thread: Beechcraft King Air tells me airspeed above 135 knots - why?

Beechcraft King Air tells me airspeed above 135 knots - why?
I am trying to learn how to control this aircraft correctly but it keep telling me that my airspeed is above 135 knots and to raise the nose to lower it yet my IAS is (usually) only around 185-190 knots (with flaps RAISED). Surely this is not too fast for this aircraft so why does am I constantly informed that my airspeed is above 135?
I have watched at least 3 different Youtube videos for the MSFS2020 Kingair and in each I see an ias of at least 200 yet no warning that the aircraft is above 135 knots.
