Had to hit Cleveland for it's next flight to London

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 163.5 KB  ID: 225186

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 298.9 KB  ID: 225187

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 288.5 KB  ID: 225188

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 88.6 KB  ID: 225189

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 72.7 KB  ID: 225190

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 105.5 KB  ID: 225191

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 209.2 KB  ID: 225193

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 139.2 KB  ID: 225194

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 164.7 KB  ID: 225195

Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 168.2 KB  ID: 225196