Hello all, I had purchased a Boeing yoke and cirrus pedals from PFC about 4 months back. The boxes have been opened, but never got the chance to actually use them. I am looking to sell both for:

PFC Yoke : $1250 (new $1895)
Rudder Pedals : $400 (new $645)
Multi Engine 6 lever Throttle Quadrant : $175 (new $345)

They are brand new and has never been used. The items are in San Mateo, CA. And happy to ship them domestically in the US. Please reach out, if you have any questions.