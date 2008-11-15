Thread: Needed some clues

A file can be downloaded from megagames.com to replace DVD1 in the drive. The file is MS.FLIGHT.SIM.V1.0.ALL.HOODLUM.NODVD.ZIPd
Any body have any clues about what to do with it to make it serves it's purpose. Thanks
Microsoft insisted that you keep disc 1 in your drive, for copyright/protection reasons. Creating an ISO file of your own disc is apparently a way around this. I personally think downloading the disc from any site is a step too far & encourages piracy.
