Thread: Needed some clues

  1. Today, 06:17 PM #1
    Miahflyer
    Miahflyer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    20

    Exclamation Needed some clues

    A file can be downloaded from megagames.com to replace DVD1 in the drive. The file is MS.FLIGHT.SIM.V1.0.ALL.HOODLUM.NODVD.ZIPd
    Any body have any clues about what to do with it to make it serves it's purpose. Thanks
  2. Today, 07:16 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    932

    Default

    Microsoft insisted that you keep disc 1 in your drive, for copyright/protection reasons. Creating an ISO file of your own disc is apparently a way around this. I personally think downloading the disc from any site is a step too far & encourages piracy.

