Thread: Fun With Some Stimulus Spending. Cri-Cri and 11S for By TerraPearl Orbx Competition!

11s by TerraPearl is incredible. Its their first release, and I'll definitely watch for more from this developer. The Cri-Cri MC15 just blends right in with this as the backdrop
Taking Off, 11s
View from near by house of the airfield in just the right place for departures
People standing by watching the aircraft, looks like the child is a bit antsy
Always on the phone! Pah! And she said she'd be watching me take off...
Marina Details
Coming around for approach in my Cri-Cri
Should go missed, but what the heck, its a sim, and I love to be risky...
Have a good one all!
Bookmarks