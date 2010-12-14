May I run Multiple Screen views with X-Plane?
I'm an old FSX & P3D who decided to try 2020 and was hugely disappointed with it. For one thing, they only use one screen view at a time. I assume that's so it can be used with a Xbox thingy. They also have totally different control inputs assigned for yokes, rudders, etc.
Does X-Plane 11 allow multiple screen views on multiple screens? Does it use standard control assignments like FSX and P3D?
Thanks!!
Rupert
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, AMD 5700XT Direct12 video card, 1 TB SSD & 480GB SSD.
Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow using either FSX, 2020, or P3Dv5, all with a ton of ORBX scenery .
Bookmarks