I'm an old FSX & P3D who decided to try 2020 and was hugely disappointed with it. For one thing, they only use one screen view at a time. I assume that's so it can be used with a Xbox thingy. They also have totally different control inputs assigned for yokes, rudders, etc.

Does X-Plane 11 allow multiple screen views on multiple screens? Does it use standard control assignments like FSX and P3D?

Thanks!!

Rupert